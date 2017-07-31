HONOLULU (AP) — The owner of a small plane in a deadly Hawaii crash says there were no mechanical issues when he rented it to the pilot.

Aircraft Maintenance and Flight School Hawaii owner Jahn Mueller said Monday the single-engine plane had an alternator issue when he rented it to Dean Hutton about three weeks ago. He says the alternator was fixed when Hutton rented the same plane Friday.

Federal investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the plane to crash in an inaccessible mountainous area on the island of Oahu. Hutton and his three passengers died in the crash.

Mueller says Hutton was a frequent customer.

Mueller also owns another single-engine plane that crashed near a Honolulu freeway carrying three men last month. There were no major injuries.