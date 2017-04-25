ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a gay Florida nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.
Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based club. She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.
In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.
Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.
