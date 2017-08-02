LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of the now-defunct Catskills resort that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” is seeking government help in cleaning up contamination left behind during the property’s glory days.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2hne9cA ) a subsidiary of Westchester-based Cappelli Enterprises has asked the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to designate the former Grossinger’s resort site a brownfield.
Such a designation would make the dilapidated property eligible for state aid in removing contamination from underground fuel tanks, dry-cleaning chemicals and other resort-related operations.
The owner wants to demolish the last remaining buildings and construct a 300-room hotel and housing complex.
Most Read Stories
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Scorched? 5 tips to stay cool at night during Seattle's heat wave
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's '50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
Grossinger’s was the most famous of the Catskills’ old Borscht Belt resorts, operating for nearly 70 years before closing in 1986, a year before “Dirty Dancing” was released.
___
Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com