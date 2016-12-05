ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owner of the Florida nightclub where the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place says she’s no longer interested in selling the property to the city of Orlando.
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma said in a statement Monday that she can’t walk away from the property.
Last month, the city of Orlando announced plans to purchase Pulse and eventually convert it into a memorial.
The city had planned to pay $2.25 million for the gay nightclub property.
Poma says in her statement she plans to use the space to create a “sanctuary of hope” and a welcoming area where people can reflect on those affected by the tragedy.
Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured after gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the nightclub last June.
