LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The owner of a horse training center in Lexington say a barn fire has killed numerous horses.

Lexington police tell WKYT-TV (http://bit.ly/2gZOVip) the fire broke out at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the Mercury Equine Center in Lexington.

Center owner Eric Reed says 36 horses were inside the barn and several were saved before the building started to collapse. Other horses were later found wandering about the property. Reed estimates about a dozen horses survived.

Reed says most of the horses that died were yearlings and some were racehorses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Severe thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday night, and Reed speculates that the barn may have been struck by lightning.

About 50 horses in other barns at the facility were unharmed.

___

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com