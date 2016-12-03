AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An overnight house fire has killed two adults and two young girls in Akron, Ohio.

Multiple media reports say the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a caller reported people were trapped inside the house.

Media reports say one child was rescued and a woman escaped by jumping from an attic window in the three-story house.

City spokeswoman Ellen Lander says the adults were a man and woman and the girls were about 7 or 8 years old.

Fire fighters and investigators remained on the scene trying to figure out the cause.