LAS VEGAS (AP) — It was anything but quiet outside the college campus in Las Vegas that is the site for the final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Journalists, marching bands and supporters and protesters of all stripes assembled under sunny skies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Media outlets went live on air, speculating on the candidates’ debate strategy and decorum. Uniformed police from Las Vegas and surrounding cities bunched in groups of six and eight in the campus quad, chatting with each other. Most had riot-gear packs strapped to their thighs.

UNLV Graduate student Sparkle Payne took the scene in stride as she crossed campus Wednesday after psychology class.

Payne didn’t plan to attend the event but wanted “everyone to tune in” to see Trump’s antics.

“This is the biggest, most controversial debate,” Payne said. “It’s huge.”

Rives Grogan said he has now been to all three presidential debate sites. He was one of about 20 gathered in a parking lot designated a “public expression area.” About 20 security guards stood around the free speech zone.

Grogan, 51, was holding a sign showing his opposition to abortion.

“I’m trying to encourage America to vote for Trump and reject Hillary Clinton,” said Grogan, who described himself as a minister to people who are homeless and addicted and as a part-time pizza delivery man. “God is going to judge this nation.”

Some of the action happened away from campus.

On Wednesday afternoon several taco trucks lined up outside the Trump Hotel, about three miles from UNLV and just off the Las Vegas Strip. The food trucks joined Grammy Award-winning band Los Tigres Del Norte, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, progressive groups and union members to rally against the GOP candidate and to protest a fight over organizing the hotel’s workforce.

In September, Marco Gutierrez, founder of the group Latinos for Trump, said if something was not done about his own “very dominant” culture, “you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

On Tuesday the trucks fanned out across the city to register voters.

Back on campus, Richard McCaslin pedaled a four-wheeled bike shortly before Wednesday’s presidential debate was set to start.

The 52-year-old resident of Pahrump, Nevada, wore a denim jacket with the words “phantom patriot” stitched to it. McCaslin’s bike was covered with signs calling for an end to global tyranny and saying Republican and Democrat criminals won’t save America.

“The entire system is corrupt, designed to conquer the American people. They fall for it every four years,” McCaslin said. “Four people on the ballot, but only two on that stage.”

McCaslin says Jill Stein’s views represent the “only sane” choice for president.