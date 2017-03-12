SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace.
An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday that there was a possibility that Park would leave in the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.
Workers were seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into Park’s private home.
The court on Friday unseated Park amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
The country now has to elect a new president by early May.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.