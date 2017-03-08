The Turkish government abruptly revoked Portland-based Mercy Corps’ registration to operate there. The charity has provided years of lifesaving help to Syrian civilians, much of it through Turkey.

Mercy Corps, a leading U.S. charity that uses Turkey as a base to aid hundreds of thousands of civilians upended by the war in neighboring Syria, was forced to curtail its work on Wednesday after the Turkish government abruptly revoked its registration to operate.

“Our hearts are broken by this turn of events, which comes after five years of cooperation with the government of Turkey and other local partners,” Portland-based Mercy Corps said in a statement.

It said Turkish officials had provided no explanation for the move, which forced Mercy Corps to “shut down our operations in Turkey, effective immediately.”

Mercy Corps, a global organization with programs in more than 40 countries, has run one of the largest humanitarian operations in the Syrian conflict. Since 2012, it has been delivering lifesaving assistance to as many as 500,000 civilians in Syria each month, much of it through Turkey. In 2016, the charity also provided emergency help to 100,000 Syrian and Turkish civilians on Turkey’s side of the border.

As of Wednesday night, the Turkish government had said nothing publicly about the shutdown. Reuters quoted an unidentified Turkish official as saying that the revoked registration was “technical” and related to documentation requirements.

Christine Bragale, a Mercy Corps spokeswoman, said that most of the charity’s expatriate staff members were leaving Turkey and that the group would be forced to lay off its 200 Turkish employees.

She also said that Mercy Corps officials were seeking a dialogue with the Turkish government, but that “we recognize the next couple of weeks may be tough.”