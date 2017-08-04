WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The OSCE says it is concerned about legal steps the Polish government is taking against a reporter who alleges the defense minister has longstanding ties with Russian military agents and members of the Russian mafia.
Tomasz Piatek, an investigative reporter for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza, published his allegations about Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz in a new book, “Macierewicz and his Secrets.”
The ministry filed a complaint with military prosecutors accusing Piatek of “using force or threats against a public official” and “public insults or humiliation of a constitutional body,” crimes that bring up to three years of prison.
The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe called on Poland Thursday to show “restraint” in reacting to the book “in order to protect freedom of the media.”
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- 2 arrested after plane passenger notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’