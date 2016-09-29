ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando police have arrested a Lyft driver on charges of sexually assaulting a customer.

The Orlando Police Department says on its Twitter feed that 49-year-old Peter Solomon faces a sexual battery charge. He also was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

Detectives warn that there could be more victims.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2cZoK6X ) reports that the woman had been drinking with friends at a bar and used the Lyft app to order a ride home.

Police say instead of going to her home, Solomon took her to another house, forced her inside and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom.

Online records show Solomon was being held at the Orange County Jail and couldn’t be reached for comment.

A Lyft spokeswoman says Solomon is banned permanently from the company.

