ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Survivors, staff and family members of victims who were killed during the Orlando nightclub massacre are gathering outside Pulse to mark the six-month anniversary of the rampage.

They are gathering in the early hours Monday for a moment of silence at 2:02 a.m., the exact time gunman Omar Mateen started shooting inside the gay nightclub.

The early-morning memorial at Pulse is not open to the public but just those with a direct connection to the shooting.

Later in the day, local officials are organizing a memorial service at the Orange County Regional History Center.

The names of each of the 49 patrons who were killed will be read.

Dozens of others were seriously injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.