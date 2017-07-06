SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Anti-abortion campaigners say a sweeping new measure in Oregon will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of the procedure — even though many oppose abortion.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon praised the bill on Thursday, but David Kilada, political director of Oregon Right to Life, said it will lead to an increase in abortions.
The Legislature passed the bill Wednesday requiring insurance companies — or the state — to cover abortions at no cost to the patient. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign it into law.
Under the measure, people who have no U.S. insurance, including those in the country illegally, will be able to have costs paid by the state’s Medicaid program.
Oregon already had some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country.
Supporters say the latest measure was introduced in response to federal attempts to curtail reproductive services.