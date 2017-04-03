SALEM, Ore. (AP) — To protect and serve and … rescue ducklings?
The Oregon State Police said Monday on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts that one of its troopers helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend.
Witnesses say a mother duck and her 10 ducklings were crossing the street when two of the babies were swept into the drain.
City workers removed several storm grates and a manhole cover so the trooper could reach the ducklings with a net.
The other eight ducklings successfully navigated the drain pipe and emerged in a nearby canal.
They were reunited with their mother and siblings and waddled away — apparently unharmed.
