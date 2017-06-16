PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon refuge occupier Jason Patrick has asked to be released from jail until his sentencing later this year.

Patrick and three other men were convicted in March for their roles in last year’s armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns.

Patrick opted to go to jail after the verdicts rather than wear an electronic ankle bracelet for GPS monitoring. But after three months behind bars, Patrick asked for his release.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown expressed skepticism at a hearing Friday. She said Patrick chooses the rules he wants to follow and does not respect the authority of U.S. courts.

Defense attorney Andrew Kohlmetz noted that his client was granted pretrial release, and showed up for all his court appearances.

Brown did not make an immediate ruling.