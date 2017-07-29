SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rancher in northeastern Oregon’s Wallowa County has asked state officials to kill wolves from the Harl Butte pack after an investigator confirmed wolves killed a calf.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tells the Capital Press (http://bit.ly/2uLRUjr) that it received the request Friday and will decide in the coming days.

A Fish and Wildlife investigator determined the calf of about 450-pounds (204 kilograms) died around July 21 and was mostly consumed by the time it was discovered.

State officials say they found bite marks on the carcass and wolf tracks in the area. A GPS tracking collar also showed a wolf was within 200 yards (183 meters) of the carcass four times from July 21 to July 25.

