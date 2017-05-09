PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Transgender residents say the change would make them feel safer.
The Oregonian/OregonLive says Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2q0Rhm2) the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t oppose the change and will hold a hearing Wednesday in Portland.
In Oregon, changing the rules on gender identity for a driver’s license doesn’t require a vote by lawmakers.
Those who want a new license with no gender listed would have to pay a renewal fee.
Last year, a Portland judge allowed Jaime Shupe to legally identify as neither male nor female.
Shupe asked for an updated license, prompting the proposed changes.
