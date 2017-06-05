MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — One of the two Oregon men fatally stabbed while trying to stop a man’s anti-Muslim tirade against two teenage girls on a Portland light-rail train is being laid to rest after a funeral service attended by hundreds.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that (http://bit.ly/2sKPWha ) Ricky Best was remembered Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Milwaukie, Oregon as a hero for his actions on May 26.

Prosecutors say Best was killed by 35-year-old Jeremy Christian when he tried to stop Christian from verbally assaulting the girls, one of whom wore a Muslim head covering.

The 53-year-old Best leaves behind a wife, three teenage sons and a 12-year-old daughter.

The Happy Valley, Oregon resident worked as a technician for Portland’s bureau of development services.

Twenty-three-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche was also killed.

