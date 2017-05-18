SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a blue pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol.
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of Samuel Revenko’s apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, ‘I think we can forgive Samuel, don’t you think, Oregonians?’
In the pencil-written letter, Samuel explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.
He writes that they were not his and it was wrong to take them.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
Included with the letter were the pen and $1 to cover the cost of the stolen hazelnut.
Brown says in a return letter that she accepts his apology and forgives him on behalf of all Oregonians.