By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a blue pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol.

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of Samuel Revenko’s apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, ‘I think we can forgive Samuel, don’t you think, Oregonians?’

In the pencil-written letter, Samuel explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.

He writes that they were not his and it was wrong to take them.

Included with the letter were the pen and $1 to cover the cost of the stolen hazelnut.

Brown says in a return letter that she accepts his apology and forgives him on behalf of all Oregonians.

