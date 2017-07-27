PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during next month’s total solar eclipse.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports (http://bit.ly/2uHjjTG) that the National Guard will stage six aircraft and about 150 soldiers and airmen ahead of the Aug. 21 celestial event.
The moon’s shadow first hits Oregon as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and up to 1 million people are expected to visit the state to see it.
State and local governments have been planning for months to prepare for an influx of people that could jam highways and stretch resources.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton
The eclipse coincides with peak wildfire season in Oregon and the National Guard could help fight fires if necessary.
___
Information from: KOPB-FM, http://news.opb.org