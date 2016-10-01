PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Musicians have been walking picket lines on both ends of Pennsylvania with strikes at orchestras in Pittsburgh and now Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Orchestra went on strike Friday night, canceling an opening night performance that about 1,000 people had come to hear.
The walkout came only hours after another one by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Weekend concerts scheduled in both cities have been canceled.
The Philadelphia Orchestra musicians represented by the American Federation of Musicians Local 77 posted a statement on Facebook saying they must be able to attract top talent in order to remain one of the nation’s great orchestras.
The Philadelphia Orchestra Association says any agreement “will have great and lasting consequences” for the orchestra’s future and it hopes to come to a speedy agreement with the musicians.
