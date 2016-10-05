“Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and show writer Lauren Morelli are engaged.
The pair posted the same picture on their Instagram accounts Tuesday. It shows a smiling couple and Wiley flashing a diamond ring.
When sharing the picture on Twitter , Wiley wrote, “I’ll do anything with this one.”
Morelli came out publicly two years ago in an article for Mic , where she wrote that she realized she was gay on one of her first days on the set of the Netflix prison dramedy in 2012. She later filed for divorce from her then-husband.
“Orange is the New Black” is set in a women’s prison and frequently focuses on lesbian relationships.
Wiley plays inmate Poussey Washington in the Netflix series.
