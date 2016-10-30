ISTANBUL (AP) — An opposition newspaper says editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu and columnist Guray Oz have been taken into custody following raids at their homes.
Cumhuriyet newspaper said Monday police were also searching the home of the head of the paper’s executive board.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that Murat Sabuncu was detained as part of “an investigation,” without providing details.
The detentions come amid accusations by opposition parties and human rights groups that Turkey is using a state of emergency — imposed following a failed military coup in July — to clamp down not only on the alleged coup plotters but on all dissenting voices.
The left-leaning and pro-secular Cumhuriyet is one of Turkey’s oldest newspapers.
