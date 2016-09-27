TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A “march for justice” is planned in Tulsa as civil rights leaders call for further investigation into all police officers who were present when Terence Crutcher was shot to death earlier this month.
The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to lead the march and rally Tuesday afternoon. He’ll be joined by attorneys representing Crutcher’s family and others who are calling for disciplinary action against all officers who responded Sept. 16 when Crutcher was fatally shot.
Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter last week in Crutcher’s death. Aerial and dashcam footage showed that Crutcher was left unattended on the ground for about two minutes before any officers attempted medical care.
Meanwhile, a rally in support for Shelby is planned for 1 p.m. at the Tulsa County Courthouse.
