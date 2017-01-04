RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced legislation similar to North Carolina’s transgender bathroom law, which has consumed that state for months and scared off businesses and sporting events.
Republican Del. Bob Marshall introduced the legislation Tuesday, sparking a strong pushback from civil rights groups who say the bill is discriminatory.
The bill would generally prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings. It would also require public school principals to notify parents with 24 hours if a child requests to be recognized as a member of the opposite sex.
The legislation has little chance of success. A similar bill filed last year died in committee and Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vowed to veto such types of legislation.
