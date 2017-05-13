In recent years Fleming has been steadily retiring the big prima donna roles and singing more recitals, appearing on Broadway and taking positions behind the scenes, including as a creative consultant at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

NEW YORK — The standing ovation shook the Metropolitan Opera on Saturday afternoon, with confetti made from ripped-up programs cascading down from the theater’s highest balcony as a bouquet of pink roses was tossed to the stage. Renée Fleming, the star soprano, had just bid farewell to one of her signature roles — the Marschallin in Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” — closing an important chapter in a storied career that has taken her from opera to far wider fame.

Her final performance as the Marschallin — which was beamed live to cinemas around the world as part of the Met’s popular “Live in HD” series, including several in the Seattle area — came at a moment of transition for Fleming, 58. In recent years she has been steadily retiring the big prima donna roles and singing more recitals, appearing on Broadway and taking positions behind the scenes, including as a creative consultant at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Next season she plans to appear as Nettie Fowler in a Broadway production of “Carousel.”

Even people who have never set foot in an opera house have come to know Fleming: She sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2014, sang in Elvish in a “Lord of the Rings” film, delivered a Top 10 list for David Letterman, sold more than 2 million recordings and won four Grammy Awards. Opera fans cherished her in many roles, including the Countess in Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro,” Desdemona in Verdi’s “Otello,” and the title role in Dvorak’s “Rusalka.”

Fleming first sang the Marschallin, an aristocrat who accurately predicts her lover will leave her for a younger woman, at the Houston Grand Opera in 1995. Saturday was her 70th staged performance of the role, which included productions in San Francisco, London, Paris, Zurich, Baden-Baden and Munich, and with the Met on tour in Japan. She sang additional concert versions in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Paris.

“I feel satiated,” she said outside her dressing room. “It’s time — time to say goodbye.”

Fleming says she has no intention of quitting the opera stage altogether: She has expressed an interest in appearing in new operas, and there have been suggestions that she might appear in cameo roles.

She was 36 for her first Marschallin, four years older than the age of the character created by composer Richard Strauss and librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal for the opera, which premiered in 1911.

The Marschallin is one of her most acclaimed roles and it seemed an apropos choice. She wistfully sings during her first-act monologue: “Time is a strange thing. While one is living one’s life away, it is absolutely nothing. Then, suddenly, one is aware of nothing else.”

“This fear of aging, it touches everybody’s heart,” Fleming said after the performance,

“Der Rosenkavalier” ends with the Marschallin nobly stepping aside to let her handsome young lover go off with the young woman with whom he has fallen in love. In the Met’s new production, Fleming exits the stage on the arm of a police commissioner, with the vague suggestion that while one affair may be ending, another may be beginning.