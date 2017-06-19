PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Opening statements in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia’s top prosecutor are scheduled for Tuesday.

District Attorney Seth Williams is accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for legal favors.

Authorities say Williams accepted gifts such as an all-inclusive vacation to the Dominican Republic, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two business owners between 2010 and 2015. They say the two-term Democrat leveraged his connections as the city’s top prosecutor to intervene in legal matters on behalf of the business owners.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing and says he won’t seek a third term as district attorney.

He previously served as the city’s inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption.