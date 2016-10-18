CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone over its now discredited story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.
The jury of eight women and two men was seated Monday. Only seven, to be specified later, will deliberate; three will be alternates.
U.Va. administrator Nicole Eramo wants $7.85 million from the magazine for its portrayal of her in the 2014 story. She claims it portrayed her as the “chief villain.”
The article told the harrowing story of a woman identified only as “Jackie,” who claimed she was raped by seven men in a fraternity initiation. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims and details in the narrative didn’t hold up under scrutiny by other media.
