BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police driver who chauffeured Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to Cape Cod is apologizing for parking in a spot reserved for the disabled.
A reporter for the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2jLZat9 ) photographed the black Ford Explorer in the space outside an office building in Hyannis on Thursday. There was no disabled parking placard or license plate visible on the vehicle.
The Republican lieutenant governor was on the Cape to attend several events.
State police spokesman David Procopio tells the newspaper the trooper made an honest mistake and has apologized for unknowingly violating a “cardinal rule.”
Procopio says the unnamed trooper was directed into the space, and neither he nor Polito knew it was a restricted spot.
Parking in a disabled spot usually carries a $25 fine in Barnstable.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
