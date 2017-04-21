TORONTO (AP) — Police north of Toronto say more than 100 men have been arrested for allegedly “purchasing prostituted children.”
They say the arrests were made following a multiyear operation by the force’s Human Trafficking Team.
No details about the men have been released, nor have police provided specifics about the charges they face.
Investigators will provide additional details Friday during a news conference.
