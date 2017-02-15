JERUSALEM (AP) — In an embarrassment to the Israeli government, only five of 11 NFL players have arrived on a sponsored trip aimed at improving the country’s image.
The ministry for strategic affairs and public diplomacy issued an press release after the Super Bowl boasting that the visit would bring “influencers” who would serve as “goodwill ambassadors” when they returned home.
The announcement led Seattle Seahawks defense lineman Michael Bennett to pull out. He accused the government of trying to use him for PR purposes and cited sympathy for the Palestinians. Several others players followed suit.
Rambam hospital spokesman David Ratner says Wednesday that only five players arrived for a planned visit to the hospital. The ministry declined to comment.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.