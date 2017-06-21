JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Conservationists have launched what they call one of Africa’s biggest wildlife relocations — the transfer of 7,500 animals over three years to a Mozambican park whose wildlife was nearly wiped out by civil war.
The South Africa-based Peace Parks Foundation said Wednesday that Zinave National Park will receive 500 animals from Gorongosa, another Mozambican park recovering since the war ended in 1992, and about 6,000 from the Sango wildlife area in neighboring Zimbabwe. Other animals are being moved from South Africa.
Peace Parks says Zinave will get species including buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest, zebra and elephants.
Zinave administrator Antonio Bacar says the training of park rangers will increase to prevent poaching.
The hope is that tourists visiting the popular coastal area around Vilanculos will take a safari once Zinave is restocked.