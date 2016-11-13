JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is denying he incited against Yitzhak Rabin in the months leading up to his assassination.
Israel’s marks the 21st anniversary of Rabin’s killing Sunday. In a Facebook post, Netanyahu rejects longstanding accusations he contributed to the climate of violence before Rabin’s killing. Netanyahu called it a distortion of “historical truth” and posted old videos of his denunciations of the incitement.
Rabin was shot dead after a peace rally on Nov. 4, 1995 by Yigal Amir, an ultra-nationalist Jewish extremist opposed to Rabin’s peace policies. Political hard-liners had branded Rabin a traitor and some extremists called for his death. In one famous incident, Netanyahu, then opposition leader, addressed a protest in downtown Jerusalem where demonstrators held posters portraying Rabin in an Arab headscarf or Nazi uniform.
