MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s office says Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on “bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration.”
It said Gentiloni reaffirmed “the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security.”
The two leaders also renewed their commitment to fighting terrorism and radicalism and to reinforce efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to achieve peace in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Live updates: The latest in Washington state since judge halted Trump's travel ban
- Trump's criticism of judge shows limits of staff's influence
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.