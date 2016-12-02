POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The oldest known gorilla living in a zoo, a female named Colo, is slated to undergo a surgical biopsy sometime soon ahead of her 60th birthday on Dec. 22.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio says veterinarians have been monitoring a mass under Colo’s arm that recently started causing her discomfort, so they want to take tissue samples to determine the cause and possible treatment. She’ll also be getting a thorough medical check-up.
The procedure involves anesthesia, making it more risky. But zoo officials say they’re cautiously optimistic that they’ll be celebrating with her on her birthday.
Colo will remain off-exhibit while she is observed after the surgery.
Colo was the first gorilla born in a zoo. She has surpassed the usual life expectancy by two decades.
