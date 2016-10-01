COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The longest-living gorilla on record has another great-grandbaby.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says a baby western lowland gorilla named JJ was born there Wednesday. The newborn’s gender has not yet been determined as it bonds with its mother, Tabibu (tah-BEE’-boo). Both are expected to remain behind the scenes for several months.
The baby gorilla is descended from the zoo’s well-known gorilla family.
Fifty-nine-year-old Colo is considered the oldest gorilla on record. She still lives at the Columbus zoo, where she was born. JJ’s father, Macombo II, is Colo’s grandson. He and his brother, Mosuba, were the first gorilla twins born in the western hemisphere.
The naming of the newborn was auctioned off as a zoo fundraiser.
This story has been corrected to show that the baby gorilla was born Wednesday, not Friday.
