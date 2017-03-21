LONGTOWN, Oklahoma (AP) — Fire officials are suggesting a blaze that has destroyed at least nine homes in eastern Oklahoma and forced the evacuation of more than 100 others may have been intentionally set.

Highway 9 Volunteer Fire Department chief Danny Choate told KOKI-TV in Tulsa that the fire likely began in two abandoned homes in Longtown, indicating “someone had to be down there doing something.” Longtown is about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

About 250 firefighters battled the blaze that had burned about a square mile in Pittsburg and Haskell counties by Monday night. Fire crews say it has yet to be contained. The McAlester News-Capital reported that air tankers pulling water from nearby Lake Eufaula helped fight the fire.

One firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation.