TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma elementary school teacher has taken to panhandling for money to buy school supplies for her third-grade classroom.
Teresa Danks told KOKI-TV that she sought donations after slumping state revenue led to reduced funding for education in recent years. Danks says she has spent $2,000 to $3,000 of her $35,000 salary on supplies for her students.
With a sign asking for donations and saying “Anything Helps,” Danks raised $55 in six minutes standing at an intersection near Interstate 44 in Tulsa.
She later created a gofundme page, raising more than $14,000 as of Tuesday morning.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Woman, 71, and terrier-Chihuahua named Yoda rescued after nearly week in Olympic National Park
Danks says she also wants people to realize how budget cuts affect education.
Although education received an increase in the current state budget, some of the funding plans are being challenged as unconstitutional.