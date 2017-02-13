OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma who described a pregnant woman as a “host” is standing by his use of the term, saying his intent was not to offend anyone.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey of Lane said Monday he didn’t know of a better term to describe a pregnant woman and apologized to anyone who took offense.

Humphrey used the term while discussing his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first obtain the written informed consent of the father. The bill is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in a House committee.

State Rep. Emily Virgin described Humphrey’s comment as “incredibly disrespectful.”

Oklahoma has passed some of the strictest anti-abortion bills in the country, although at least five have been struck down by the courts in recent years.