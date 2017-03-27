TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma police officer is in critical condition after he was shot during a traffic stop. Police say the suspected shooter was also wounded and taken to a hospital.

Police say the traffic stop happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Tecumseh, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Tecumseh police say the suspect ran away from the officer after the traffic stop and later opened fire after the officer used a stun gun.

Police say the officer returned fire, and the suspect was wounded.

Tecumseh police say the officer is in critical condition Monday morning at OU Medical Center. Police plan to release more information at a press conference later Monday.