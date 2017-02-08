NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say a man suspected of killing his estranged wife and her divorce attorney has been found dead.
Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer says 55-year-old Timothy Michael Deffner apparently shot and killed himself after being surrounded by police and ordered to surrender Wednesday morning near Tecumseh.
Police in Norman say Deffner was wanted in the Tuesday night shooting deaths of his estranged wife, 49-year-old Cayann Deffner, and her attorney, 47-year-old Bryan Young.
Police believe Timothy Deffner went to Young’s home and shot him, then went to Cayann Deffner’s house and shot her before setting fire to the home.
Palmer says authorities think Deffner may have been going to Shawnee to kill a third person, whose name wasn’t released, when he stopped near Tecumseh.
