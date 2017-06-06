TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after streaming the verbal and physical abuse of a 6-year-old boy on Facebook Live.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2rR9Fyu ) reports that 32-year-old Ralph Hishaw was arrested on Monday. He’s accused of child abuse by injury, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the Facebook Live videos show Hishaw repeatedly yelling profanities at the child, slapping him and ridiculing him. Authorities also allege that the house where the abuse took place had “deplorable living conditions” because of its lack of food and high concentration of debris.

Tulsa County online records show Hishaw is being held in lieu of bond and no attorney is listed for him.

