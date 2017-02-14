OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who defended his description of pregnant women as “hosts” has won approval for his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first receive written consent from the father.
The House Public Health Committee voted 5-2 in favor of the bill by Rep. Justin Humphrey, despite objections from opponents that the measure is unconstitutional. It now proceeds to the full House.
Humphrey acknowledged that the bill may not pass constitutional muster, but says he wanted to ensure fathers have a role in the abortion process.
A spokeswoman for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood Great Plains described the bill as a “waste of taxpayer money.”
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
The same committee also approved a separate measure prohibiting abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.