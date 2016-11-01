OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to release dashcam video that shows a car chase and deadly gun battle with a man suspected in a series of violent crimes across the state.

Capt. Paul Timmons says the video will be released Tuesday at a press conference at the Department of Public Safety’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Troopers shot and killed 38-year-old Michael Vance on Sunday near Leedey, 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Vance was suspected in a string of violent crimes across the state, including the killing of two relatives and the shooting of three law enforcement officers.

He was the subject of a weeklong manhunt. Authorities believe Vance had been camping in a remote area near the western Oklahoma town of Hammon.

This story has been corrected to show the video will be released Tuesday, not Wednesday.