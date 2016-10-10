OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is inviting Christians to pray for the “blessings created by the oil and natural gas industry.”

The Republican governor issued an official proclamation last month to make Thursday “Oilfield Prayer Day” in the state.

Fallin has issued similar proclamations every year since she took office in 2011. But earlier versions urged all Oklahomans to participate in prayer for the industry.

Beginning last year, the proclamation was changed to apply only to Christians. The proclamation also indicates that Christians believe oil and natural gas are “created by God.”

A spokesman for Fallin didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about the change.