TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) — Police in a small town in northern Oklahoma say they’ve arrested a 13-year-old girl accused of plotting a mass shooting at a high school.

The Tonkawa Police Department says investigators executed a search warrant Sunday at the girl’s home and seized weapons, ammunition and “personal writings” from the teen. Tonkawa police say the girl was charged as a juvenile with threats to perform acts of violence and is now being held in a youth detention center.

Police say the girl had also made threats toward specific students at the school, and all families have been notified. Police say investigators believe that the girl was acting alone in the plot.

Tonkawa is a town of about 3,200 people near the state’s border with Kansas, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.