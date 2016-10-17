OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a 10-year veteran of the department accused of tipping off a prostitute about a sting involving state and federal agents will face felony charges.
Police Capt. Paco Balderrama said Monday that Lt. Alex Edwards was arrested without incident on Friday on a warrant alleging conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal use of a computer, obstruction of justice and aiding prostitution.
Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed or whether Edwards has hired an attorney.
Balderrama says evidence shows Edwards was trying to arrange a meeting with the prostitute and that he told about a prostitution sting planned for the weekend.
Former Oklahoma City officer Daniel Holtzclaw was convicted in December of raping and sexually victimizing women while on his beat.
