NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A man charged with cutting off the head of a co-worker and trying to behead another at an Oklahoma food processing plant has been removed from court after an outburst.
Alton Alexander Nolen struggled with deputies during a competency trial Monday in Cleveland County District Court. The deputies subdued him and, after a recess, the judge asked Nolen if he wanted to remain in court. Nolen failed to respond and was taken away.
Nolen is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore. He launched the attack shortly after the company suspended him for racial remarks. He’s also accused of trying to kill another co-worker.
The trial is to determine if Nolen is competent to plead guilty to the charges.
