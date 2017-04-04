OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma City have released a video of the fatal police shooting of a man.
Police. Capt. Paco Balderrama said Tuesday that the video shows officers opening fire when a pickup truck driver began backing toward them after crashing the truck following a March 4 chase in southeast Oklahoma City.
Investigators have not released whether Oklahoma City officer Jarrod Jackson or Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Moler is believed to have fired the shot that killed 38-year-old George Lee Seeton. The video shows several shots being fired, then Seeton falling from the pickup when officers open the door, with his foot caught between the door and truck.
Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi said the pursuit began when Moler tried to stop the truck for a broken tail light.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.