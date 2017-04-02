ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials say an oil leak has been discovered in the Cook Inlet and a major oil and gas producer has shut down two of its platforms there.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says Hilcorp Alaska LLC workers first noticed an oil sheen and bubbling from underwater near the company’s Anna platform at about noon Saturday.
The spill is on the west side of Cook Inlet, to the southwest of Anchorage.
Officials say leak is from a underwater pipeline that is carrying more than 19,000 gallons of crude oil. It’s not clear how much oil is spilling into the inlet.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
Hilcorp lowered the pressure in the line and has hired a diving contractor to investigate the leak.
Natural gas has been leaking from another Hilcorp pipeline in the Cook Inlet since mid-December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.